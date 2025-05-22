Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Salutes Service Members with Free Summer Visits

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is proud to once again participate in Blue Star Museums, a nationwide initiative that offers free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families. This year’s program begins on Saturday, May 17, 2025, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 1, 2025.

Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. SBMM is honored to be among the more than 2,000 museums across America welcoming military families with free general admission this summer.

“We are honored to participate in the Blue Star Museums program in appreciation for those who serve,” said SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga. “Our museum celebrates the maritime heritage and cultural richness of the Santa Barbara Channel, and we are excited to share these experiences with military families this summer.”

“The Blue Star Museums program is a simple, yet powerful way for museums to show appreciation for our military families,” said National Endowment for the Arts Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “We are grateful to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum for opening its doors to these families and creating a space where they can spend quality time together.”

“Military families face many challenges, especially during deployment,” added Blue Star Families CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet. “Programs like Blue Star Museums make it easier for families to create lasting memories during the summer months.”

Located in the Santa Barbara Harbor, SBMM offers hands-on exhibits, Santa Barbara’s U.S. Navy history, historical artifacts, and educational programs that explore the region’s rich maritime legacy. Highlights include the Point Conception Lighthouse Lens, the historic sportfishing yacht Ranger, and interactive displays designed for all ages.

For more information about the Blue Star Museums program, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, please visit sbmm.org.

About Santa Barbara Maritime Museum:

Founded in 2000, SBMM brings the region’s maritime history to life through engaging exhibits and educational programs. The museum serves as a cultural anchor in the community, inspiring visitors of all ages to discover and preserve the wonders of the Santa Barbara Channel.