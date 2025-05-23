Ally Meier of Arlington Financial Advisors earns Divorce Financial Analyst credential

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, California – Arlington Financial Advisor’s Ally Meier has earned the sought-after Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®) credential, an accreditation certifying her expert ability to assist clients with the financial aspects of divorce.

Awarded by the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts, the CDFA credential is an advanced professional qualification that demonstrates the holder’s ability to apply the discipline of financial planning to settlement strategies in divorce. Candidates in the CDFA program complete a rigorous curriculum covering the financial and tax implications of property division, spousal and child support, retirement assets and long-term financial forecasting.

As a CDFA professional, Meier is qualified to provide detailed analyses of proposed divorce settlements, develop long-term financial projections and help clients make informed decisions regarding financial aspects of the divorce process. The credential brings an added layer of expertise to Meier’s abilities as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®).

Meier joined Arlington Financial Advisors in 2023 as an Associate Financial Advisor. In addition to her knowledge of divorce implications, she is an expert in wealth accumulation, employee stock plans, insurance needs, optimizing debt structures, retirement planning, tax strategies and estate planning. She has almost a decade of experience in the financial services industry.

A graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, Meier holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a minor in applied psychology. She received her CFP® designation in November 2020. She prides herself on offering exceptional and detail-oriented client service, moving her clients comfortably forward toward their goals.

Formed in 2010 with deep local roots, Arlington Financial Advisors is committed to working with individuals to secure long-term peace of mind. The firm serves the Santa Barbara community and manages over $1 billion in client assets. As a Registered Investment Advisor, the company is held to a fiduciary standard that requires its team to provide clients with a full explanation of their investing options and to only make recommendations that favor the client’s best interest.

—Arlington Financial Advisors is located at 100 E. De La Guerra St, in Santa Barbara. For information call 805-699-7300, contact info@arlingtonfa.com, or visit https://www.arlingtonfinancialadvisors.com/.