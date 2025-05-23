Annual Putting Kids First Event Raises $180,000 for PAL

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

PAL teens with local law enforcement officers. | Credit: Courtesy

Mission Linen Supply was the honoree of PAL’s 2025 Putting Kids First event. | Credit: Courtesy

Congressman Salud Carbajal and Rick Feldman of the Eyeglass Factory. | Credit: Courtesy

(Santa Barbara, CA) Friday, May 9, 2025 – The Santa Barbara Police Activities League’s (PAL) annual Putting Kids First event brought together a sold out crowd of 250 supporters on Friday April 25th at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum. Since 1999, PAL’s mission has been to build the bridge between cops, kids, and the community. The event raises money to support PAL’s mentorship, leadership, and academic enrichment programming for disadvantaged youth in Santa Barbara.

PAL was proud to honor Mission Linen Supply for their exceptional contributions and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact. Mission Linen has been a longtime supporter of PAL and a true partner in making a difference for youth in the community.

The Heroes of the Year were Rick and Gregg Feldman, the father-son team behind the Eyeglass Factory. For over 30 years, they have offered free eye exams and glasses to children in need, recognizing the importance of vision in a child’s education.

Adrian Solis III was honored as Alumni of the Year. Adrian was part of the very first Youth Leadership Class in 2001, helping lay the foundation for what would become one of PAL’s most impactful programs. Adrian is now a successful local business owner and entrepreneur. He dedicates his time and wisdom as a Youth Council Advisor, guiding the next generation of leaders.

The community came together for a night full of heart, impact, and celebration. The event included a cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, live and silent auctions, and a pulled pork cook-off competition between Santa Barbara’s Law Enforcement, the Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue, and the District Attorney’s Office. Search and Rescue was this year’s champion of the Battle of the Badges.

The Title Sponsor was Tri-County Produce Company who has continually prioritized youth in Santa Barbara with their generosity. PAL recognized their long term commitment to giving back and congratulated John Dixon on his retirement after 40 years of service to Santa Barbara.

The event also held a moment of celebration for those who passed this past year, including Tom Parker, Stina Hans, Richard Auhl, Tony Pighetti, and Anita Ho. They all left a legacy of giving back through PAL.For more information about the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, visit their website at http://www.sbpal.org.