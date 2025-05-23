Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The event, hosted by the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, has been a family tradition for generations of Santa Barbara residents.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for the annual Children’s Fiesta Parade (Desfile de los Niños), a cherished family-friendly event during the week-long Old Spanish Days Fiesta Celebration. The parade, now in its 93rd year, will be held on Saturday, August 2, on Cabrillo Boulevard.

The Children’s Fiesta Parade has been a tradition for many local families, with some participating for five generations. Families, friends, and youth organizations create and decorate their floats, carts, and wagons each year to join the lively foot-powered parade. Participants typically dress in colorful costumes, with music and dance performances throughout the route to add to the fun along Santa Barbara’s waterfront.

All children are welcome to be part of the parade, and there is no cost to participate. Ice cream will be provided at the end of the route for all participants.

Applications must be submitted by Sunday, July 6, 2025.To learn more and apply, visit Children’s Fiesta Parade(SantaBarbaraCA.gov/ChildrensParade).