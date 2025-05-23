Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 22, 2025

On May 22, 2025, at approximately 12:02 a.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communication Center received an emergency call regarding a shooting that had just occurred at a residence located on the 1100 block of Hutash Street. Upon arrival, Officers learned the suspect had fled the area, and fortunately, no one was injured in the shooting. The suspect, who was identified as twenty-four-year-old Danyel Raymond Avalos of Santa Barbara, was known to the victims, and the incident was domestic-related. They also discovered that Avalos was wanted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office for a separate domestic violence incident where the victim sustained serious injuries.

The Santa Barbara Police Department, in coordination with the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, began actively searching for Avalos. At approximately 6:35 PM, Santa Barbara Police Detectives located Avalos inside a vehicle on the first block of East Carrillo Street. Santa Barbara Police Detectives and Officers initiated a high-risk apprehension on Avalos. As they contacted Avalos, the situation became dynamic, as Avalos began reaching for his waistband. Detectives were able to grab hold of Avalos, control him, and safely take him into custody. They later discovered that Avalos had a loaded handgun with an extended magazine in his waistband.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Kelly Gordon praised the investigative work and valor shown in Avalos’ apprehension by stating, “This was an extremely dangerous situation, and I commend our detectives and officers for their swift, courageous, and professional actions in taking a violent suspect into custody without further harm to the public. Their dedication to protecting our community is evident in the way they handled this high-risk apprehension.”

Avalos was later booked into Santa Barbara County on attempted murder and multiple other serious felonies.