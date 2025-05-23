Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA —May 23, 2025—As Memorial Day weekend kicks off, Cottage Health encourages the community to enjoy the holiday while staying mindful of safety.

With more people expected to be on the road, outdoors, and gathering with friends and family, taking a few simple precautions can help prevent common injuries and ensure a safe, enjoyable weekend.

Safety Tips for Memorial Day Weekend:

• Stay alert on the road. Do not text and drive, always wear your seat belt, and never drive under the influence.

• Wear a properly fitted helmet when biking, skating or riding scooters and e-bikes. Helmets are the best protection to prevent head injuries and are important for both children and adults.

• Never leave children or pets unattended in the car for any length of time. A car can reach up to 30-40 degrees hotter than the temperature outside, even with the windows cracked.

• Apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher at least 15 minutes before going outside. Reapply every two hours if you’re swimming or sweating to protect your skin from sunburn and reduce the risk of skin cancer.

• Stay hydrated by drinking water regularly, especially in the heat or during activity.

• Watch for signs of heat exhaustion. If someone feels dizzy, nauseated, or overly fatigued, help them cool down and hydrate.

• Always practice water safety. Stay alert, swim with a buddy, and supervise children closely.

• Hike safely by staying on marked trails, wearing proper footwear. Let someone know your plans and watch for wildlife, snakes and plants like poison ivy.

Cottage Health encourages everyone to celebrate safely and remember that taking precautions can make a big difference.

Cottage Health remains available throughout the holiday weekend with several convenient options for non-emergency and emergency care.

Cottage Urgent Care centers are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with walk-in and online check-in options.

Cottage Virtual Care is available 24/7 for minor illnesses and injuries from the comfort of home.open 24/7 for serious or life-threatening conditions.

Emergency Departments at Cottage hospitals in Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Santa Ynez Valley remain

