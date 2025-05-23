Federal and State Budget Proposals Threaten to Defund Planned Parenthood

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Every year, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast (PPCCC) provides 30,000 people with high-quality, affordable health care at six health centers in the tri-counties. PPCCC is a critical part of the public health safety net, providing essential services like cancer screenings, well-person care, vaccinations, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, birth control, gender-affirming care, abortion care, menopause services, vasectomies, and more.

PPCCC is closely monitoring threats to reproductive health care funding as the State and Federal budget process unfolds. The affiliate has already lost approximately $390,000 per year in Title X funding (effective April 1, 2025), and its Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program Grant ($800,000 per year, for five years) is under threat.

On May 11, Republicans in the House Energy & Commerce Committee released a draft of their portion of the federal budget reconciliation bill, which would cut $715 billion in Medicaid funding and result in a loss of coverage for 13.7 million people nationwide over the next decade. The proposed bill eliminates federal funding for Planned Parenthood nationwide. Excluding Planned Parenthood from Medicaid would be catastrophic for the millions of Californians who rely on Planned Parenthood to access sexual and reproductive health care, and for the thousands on the Central Coast who rely on PPCCC.

70% of patients at PPCCC health centers rely on Medicaid programs to fund their health care (Gold Coast, CenCal, Family PACT). Cuts to Medicaid and Medi-Cal are the single biggest threat to PPCCC’s ability to maintain services on the Central Coast.

On May 14, on the same day that Congress debated a provision to defund Planned Parenthood, Governor Newsom released his May Revise budget proposal that threatens a third of Planned Parenthood affiliates’ funding across the state by eliminating Proposition 56 provider rates for family planning ofﬁce visits, contraception, and abortion.

Statement from Jenna Tosh, Ph.D., President and CEO of Planned Parenthood California Central Coast:

“For decades, Californians have relied on accessible, affordable reproductive healthcare from Planned Parenthood. If these efforts to defund Planned Parenthood are successful, thousands of people who depend on Planned Parenthood will endure longer wait times, have fewer appointment options, and need to travel farther distances to access care. At a time when barriers to reproductive healthcare are mounting across the country, we call on our state and federal lawmakers to protect California patients and stop efforts to cut Medicaid and defund Planned Parenthood.”

