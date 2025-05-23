IVCSD Kicks Off 2025 Move-Out Season with Sustainability at the Forefront

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA — Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is once again leading efforts to reduce waste and support a smoother, more sustainable move-out season for Isla Vista residents. Move-out usually generates over 1 million pounds of waste each year. IVCSD is committed to minimizing that environmental impact through proactive services, community partnerships, and engagement with residents.

This year, IVCSD is kicking things off by partnering with the Junkluggers of Santa Barbara to host a special e-waste drop-off event on May 21 from 1-4pm at the Isla Vista Community Center. Residents are encouraged to safely dispose of old electronics, including TVs, laptops, phones, printers, and other electronics.

In addition, the third annual Isla Vista Community-Wide Yard Sale is happening on Saturday, May 31, from 10am to 2pm. Residents are encouraged to sign up here and participate by selling unwanted items from their own yards or at the Isla Vista Community Center. Community members from across Santa Barbara County are invited to shop secondhand to give items a second life and help reduce waste. A full list of sale locations will be available on IVCSD’s website.

IVCSD is also offering its year-round Donation Service to pick up unwanted items and non-perishable food for redistribution to local nonprofits, the GIVE sale, food banks, and the IVCSD Move-in Sale. Last year this program collected over 1,100 pounds of items, including 1,600lbs of non-perishable food, from residents’ doorsteps. Since this service does not include large bulky items, IVCSD has partnered with Junkluggers of Santa Barbara to offer additional donation pick up services for bulky items in good condition during move-out season. Residents are encouraged to review guidelines and request pick-up assistance here.

In collaboration with UCSB, IVCSD is coordinating volunteers for the annual GIVE Sale at Embarcadero Hall, which will accept donations and offer items back to the community. Volunteer shifts are available from June 12 to June 19 between 8am and 8pm. Volunteers can earn community service hours or raise funds for Isla Vista nonprofits. More details and sign-up information are available here.

The County of Santa Barbara will partner with Marborg Industries to once again increase waste collection services for Isla Vista residents. From Wednesday, June 11 to Friday, June 27 at noon, Marborg crews will provide daily trash and recycling pick-ups, bulky item collection, and curbside disposal.

IVCSD also contracts with Hauling 4 U, a local company, that assists by bagging up litter and organizing bulky items left in the public right-of-way by residents moving out. Hauling 4 U works closely with Marborg to ensure these materials are removed quickly and responsibly. Hauling 4 U will operate from June 11th to July 18th.

A full list of move-out resources, including donation sites, storage options, and tips for a greener move-out, is available at IVCSD’s 2025 Move Out webpage. IVCSD extends special thanks to County Public Works, Marborg Industries, and UCSB for their continued partnership in making this effort possible.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is Isla Vista’s first broad based local government, achieving 47 years of community advocacy for self governance. The IVCSD is empowered to provide eight critical services including public safety, housing mediation, community facilities, parking, graffiti abatement, lighting and sidewalks, and both a municipal advisory council and area planning commission. The Board is composed of five publicly elected directors and two directors appointed by UC Santa Barbara and the County of Santa Barbara.