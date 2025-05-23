SB Museum of Natural History Welcomes Two New Board Members 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees: Venesa Faciane and Susan Parker. Each brings a distinctive blend of personal passion and professional experience that will help advance the Museum’s mission to inspire a thirst for discovery and a deep appreciation for the natural world.

Vanesa Faciane | Credit: Courtesy

Originally from Fairbanks, Alaska, Venesa Faciane has called Santa Barbara home since 2000. A graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, she has dedicated her time and talents to a variety of local nonprofit organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club and Food from the Heart. She is also a founding member of Mission City Roller Derby, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and has been active with the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation for over two decades, alongside her partner Brett Burkey, Vice President of the foundation. Venesa previously served as Vice Chair of the Museum’s Governance Committee.

An avid traveler and outdoor enthusiast, Venesa enjoys hiking, camping, and attending concerts at Santa Barbara’s many performing arts venues. She lives in Mission Canyon and holds a particular fondness for the Museum’s astronomy programs.

Susan Parker grew up in Orange, California, and is a graduate of California Lutheran University. A retired business owner in Santa Barbara, she has long been committed to community service. Her previous board roles include the Downtown Boys & Girls Club, Santa Barbara Education Foundation, and Noah’s Anchorage. She also served as a liaison to the CALM board through its Auxiliary and has been an active member of the Museum’s Gala Committee on multiple occasions.

Currently, Susan is President of the Hutton Parker Foundation, where she also serves on the grant selection committee. She previously served as Vice Chair of the Museum’s Development Committee. Her interests include traveling, golf, hiking, gardening, and lifelong learning.

Susan Parker | Credit: Courtesy

“After years of sharing the SBMNH with my two sons, it is an honor to be asked back on the board,” said Parker. “The future of the Museum is even more important now with four grandchildren who want the Natural History Museum experience.”

For a full listing of the trustees and their bios, please visit sbnature.org/about/board.

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. Founded in 1916, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History inspires a thirst for discovery and a passion for the natural world. The Museum seeks to connect people to nature for the betterment of both, and prides itself on being naturally different. For more information, visit sbnature.org.