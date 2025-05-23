Transforming Lives, One Grant at a Time

The word of the evening? Transformative.

Transformative to attendees, volunteers, and staff; to local nonprofits; and, of course, transformative to women, children, and families in our community.

This transformative moment was the annual Ceremony of Grants hosted by the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara. On May 20, 11 nonprofits serving the most vulnerable in Santa Barbara County were awarded a record $1,250,000 in grants.

As one of the largest giving circles in the U.S., boasting nearly 1,500 members and 250 volunteers, the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara has been transforming our community for 21 years. “Like other collective giving circles, the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara is based on a deceptively simple premise,” Carolyn Jabs, board chair, said during the ceremony’s opening remarks. “Together, when we pool our resources, we can achieve far more than we could ever accomplish alone.”

Linda Putnam couldn’t agree more. A member since 2018, Putnam is a captain, board member, and group captain liaison. “It’s a collaborative endeavor,” she says, “where you feel rewarded even for a small part in making this work.”

And the transformation is just beginning. Over the course of the next year or two, it’s up to the nonprofits to make their initiatives happen. For some, such as Channel Islands YMCA, part of that transformation has already come to fruition.

Just a few months ago, Channel Islands YMCA opened the county’s first home for youth aging out of foster care. Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Heinen-Stiffler presented jarring statistics: By the age of 21, one in five youth exiting the foster care system reports being incarcerated, and one in four becomes a parent or experiences homelessness. The care center, which opened in February and welcomed their first client just weeks ago, will provide a “safe, stable launching pad for getting foster youth into adulthood,” said Heinen-Stiffler.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house after Michelle Erickson, executive director at Mothers’ Helpers, thanked the crowd for the $80,000 grant that will help to hire a part-time bilingual support center coordinator, who will be only the second employee for this nonprofit that manages more than 60 applications from parents in need of baby essentials every single month. The grant will help to facilitate more meaningful conversations with parents in their native language. Baby essentials — the cost can reach upward of $2,500 in the first six months of an infant’s life — are things many families can’t afford. Erickson shared the story of a new mother who’d moved into a shelter with a 4-month-old and an 18-month-old after fleeing a domestic violence situation. “She went from having everything, to nothing, in an instant,” Erickson said. That’s where Mothers’ Helpers step in.

“[The Ceremony of Grants] makes everything come alive when you hear nonprofits talk about how this money can be used and how it’s meaningful to them,” adds Putnam, who has attended about four ceremonies over the years. The 2025 event was no different. And why the word “transformative” continued to pop up in every acceptance speech. The grants will make a lasting change in our community, and beyond.

“We prove that collective giving works,” closed Lauren Trujillo, board vice-chair. “We are truly changing lives.”

See womensfundsb.org.