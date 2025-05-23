The recommended design lifetime for safe operation of offshore platforms in California is 25 years. This can be extended to 35 to 40 years based on annual inspection, repairs, and upgrades. However, the Santa Ynez Unit platforms have already exceeded this extended lifetime. To make matters worse, they have been shut down, subject to only cursory inspection for the last 10 years.

During this period California offshore waters have experienced rising sea levels and increased frequency of storms—weather changes that increase risk of damage as demonstrated by the recent destruction of the Santa Cruz municipal wharf.

Extended testing, inspection, and structural upgrades would be required before operation could resume. This additional work would be expensive, unprofitable, and risky at best. Why do it?