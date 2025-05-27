City of Santa Barbara Launches State Street Loop and Welcomes Back MTD Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 27, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara, in collaboration with Friends of State Street and Sweep Inc., is excited to announce the launch of the State Street Loop, a six-month pilot program designed to provide fun, free, and accessible transportation along State Street. The pilot program kicks off on Thursday, May 29, and will operate Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7:00 p.m.

The State Street Loop features a fleet of three electric golf carts —including one ADA-accessible vehicle — offering convenient service between the Dolphin Fountain at Stearns Wharf and Victoria Street. Each cart will stop at eleven designated locations, clearly marked with vertical signage and painted street stars. Carts travel in a continuous loop to help residents, workers, and visitors access key destinations with ease.

Each vehicle accommodates up to five passengers, in addition to the driver. The ADA-accessible cart includes space for one wheelchair and three passengers.

Whether you’re heading to a meeting, grabbing lunch, exploring shops, or simply enjoying a scenic ride through the heart of downtown, the State Street Loop is here to make your journey smooth. Friendly, knowledgeable drivers are ready to assist riders and share insights about downtown Santa Barbara along the way.

Key Details – State Street Loop

Launch Date: May 29, 2025

Days of Operation: Thursday – Sunday

Hours of Operation: noon to 7:00 p.m.

Route: Loop from Stearns Wharf Dolphin Fountain to Victoria Street and back

Stops: 11 marked stops with signage and painted stars

Cost: Free

Duration: Six-month pilot through November 2025

This innovative pilot allows the City to explore shuttle-style transportation along State Street while reinforcing our commitment to a more accessible, pedestrian-friendly, and vibrant downtown.

For more information, visit State Street Loop.

Additionally, the City is pleased to announce the return of the MTD Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle starting Friday, May 30. Operating Friday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the electric shuttle serves downtown Santa Barbara with connections along Chapala and Anacapa Streets, as well as key destinations such as the Amtrak station, Cabrillo Boulevard, the Santa Barbara Zoo, and the Harbor.

Key Details – MTD Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle:

Launch Date: May 30, 2025

Days of Operation: Friday – Sunday

Hours of Operation: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Route: Downtown, Amtrak, Cabrillo Boulevard, Santa Barbara Zoo, and Santa Barbara Harbor

Stops: 39 stops

Cost: One-Way Fare: 50 cents Senior/Disabled: 25 cents One-Day Pass (unlimited rides): $1

Duration: May 30 through September 1, 2025



For more information, visit MTD Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle.

Together, the State Street Loop and the MTD Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle provide enhanced transportation options for both residents and visitors, making it easier to explore and enjoy our vibrant city with convenience, sustainability, and added charm. Both services are scheduled to operate with pickups at each stop every 20 minutes or less.