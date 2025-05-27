Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lynn Fitzgibbons, MD | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA—May 27, 2025—Cottage Health has elected Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons to its Board of Directors. A respected physician leader with nearly two decades of clinical and administrative experience, Dr. Fitzgibbons brings deep expertise in infectious diseases, public health and medical education.

She serves as Program Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and holds multiple medical directorships within Cottage Health, including for Infection Prevention and Control and the Cottage Center for Population Health. Dr. Fitzgibbons is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. A proud alumnus of the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), she is also an Adjunct Assistant Professor at UCSB.

Throughout her career, Dr. Fitzgibbons has led local pandemic responses, directed quality initiatives and championed equitable, community-based care.

Dr. Fitzgibbons earned her medical degree from the University of California, San Diego and completed her internal medicine residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She completed her infectious disease fellowship at Oregon Health & Science University and holds board certifications in both Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases.

An advocate for health equity, Dr. Fitzgibbons serves on the boards of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and Sansum Diabetes Research Institute and is a medical advisor for the global humanitarian organization Direct Relief. She has received multiple honors for her service, including Cottage Health’s Outstanding Physician of the Year, the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year and the 2025 LEAP Award.

Members of the Cottage Health Board of Directors serve without compensation to guide the not-for- profit Cottage hospitals in the mission to provide superior health care for and improve the health of our communities through a commitment to our core values of excellence, integrity, and compassion.

For more information about Cottage Health, visit cottagehealth.org.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,733 inpatient admissions, 91,649 emergency department visits and 2,005 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.