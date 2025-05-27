Dream Foundation’s 14th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon Honors Devoted Donors, Volunteers, and Flower Professionals

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif.— Dream Foundation’s 14th Annual Flower Empower Luncheon on May 22nd raised over $250,000 for the Santa Barbara-based program that brings cheer with fresh flower bouquets. The event honored the devoted donors, volunteers, and flower professionals who have kept the program thriving for 20 years.

Held for the second year at Rosewood Miramar Beach, nearly 250 guests gathered and indulged, celebrating Volunteers of the Year: Alison Brainard Sydney and Margaret Prothero; Youth Volunteers of the Year: boys team charity and boys team charity North; Grower of the Year: Maximum Flowers; and Program Sponsors: Robin & Roger Himovitz and The Thornton Foundation.

A silent auction featured more than 100 items, including a Paso Robles getaway, original artwork by Kevin Gleason, mahjong lessons, pickleball lessons, jewelry, and an enticing assortment of goods and experiences.

An opportunity drawing offered three prizes; the Botanical Garden Lego set, a grocery gift card collection, and a stunning orchid display, thanks to program florists, Westerlay Orchids.

Andrew Firestone served as emcee and hosted the live auction featuring six incredible experiences.

Aloha, Maui! – Four Seasons Resort and first-class airfare courtesy of Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and Alaska Airlines. Bonjour St Barths – A stay at the famed Hotel Le Toiny on St. Barth’s and island hopper flights courtesy of Hotel Le Toiny, Janine Cifelli Representation, Tradewind Aviation, and Kenny and Elizabeth Slaught. Ultimate Dodgers Experience – two front row seats, access to the Dodgers’ Dugout Club, and parking courtesy of Gregory and Rochelle Kushner. California Dreaming – A stay at The Inn at Mattie’s Taven, dinner at Bar Le Cote, and a private horseback ride courtesy of The Inn at Mattie’s Tavern, Bar Le Cote, and Vino Vaqueros. The Hilt Estate – luncheon and wine tasing for ten at the Barn at The Hilt Estate courtesy of The Hilt Estate. Seasons Eating’s – four separate dining experiences at the Rosewood Miramar Beach courtesy of Rosewood Miramar Beach.

Special guest Chris Emmons, Flower Empower volunteer and recipient shared her experience with the program and its importance to her, her family, and the community. As a surprise to all, she invited her 92-year-old husband, Bob to the stage, a powerful moment that procured a standing ovation, a robust applause, and a room full of smiles.

The luncheon was made possible by event sponsors, in-kind event sponsors, and the event committee.

Magnolia sponsors included Apollo and Adara Alday, Tom and Elizabeth Patterson, Elizabeth and Kenny Slaught, and Southwest Airlines. Peony sponsors included Arlington Financial, Audrey Hillman Fisher Foundation, and Robin and Roger Himovitz. Rose sponsors included Colleen Barnett-Taylor and Michael Tayor, Kate and Arthur Coppola, Richard and Karen Perry, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Sprigeo, and Scott St. Germain. Daisy sponsors included Liz and Andrew Butcher, Casa Dorinda, Tim and Louise Casey, Deborah and Ivan Kallick, Montecito Bank & Trust, Nathan C. Rogers, Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP, Laura and Kevin O’Connor, Melinda and Tim Werner, and Sheryl Zimmerman and Philip Sloan. Media sponsor was Santa Barbara Independent.

In-kind event sponsors included Robin and Roger Himovitz, Margerum Wine Company, Rosewood Miramar Beach, and Ysidro.

The event committee included Rebecca Borgioli, Sheri Dirksen, Shannon DiPadova, Erin Griffin, Lynette Hall, Robin Himovitz, Jenny Johansson, Margaret Lloyd, Amy Love, Margaret Prothero, Melinda Rogers, Crosby Slaught, David Sparer, Lisa Spink, Alison Brainard Sydney, and Serena Weddle.

Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program is a Santa Barbara-based, volunteer-driven program that delivers floral bouquets, fresh-baked cookies, fine chocolates, and hand-made cards to people in hospices, cancer centers, and their homes every week. Since its inception in 1994, the program has made more than 132,000 of these special deliveries. A recipient can be anyone in Santa Barbara in need of cheer.

To learn more about the program, please visit http://www.dreamfoundation.org/flower-empower/.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last thirty years. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator’s four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.