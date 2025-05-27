Lompoc Unified School District Launches 5th Annual Summer Reading Challenge: Book Bingo!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA – The Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) is excited to invite students of all grade levels to take part in the 5th Annual Summer Reading Challenge: Book Bingo from June 6 to August 11, 2025. This beloved summer tradition encourages reading for fun, helps students continue to grow their reading skills during the break and connects students to their local community through reading and rewards. To participate, students simply pick up a Book Bingo card and complete four connected reading prompts (horizontal, vertical, or diagonal). Students who achieve a bingo can submit their completed card to receive a prize:

Elementary students will earn a free meal certificate from Applebee’s.

Secondary students will enjoy a sweet treat from Southside Coffee Company in downtown Lompoc.

Students who complete a blackout, filling in every square on the bingo board, will be entered into a raffle for a back-to-school-themed prize.

“We’re thrilled to bring back Book Bingo for a fifth year,” said Katelyn Nelson, Vandenberg Middle School librarian and the program’s creator. “I love this program. It promotes reading and gets our kids out into the community. They can go to the public library to get books, and when they complete bingo, they get to enjoy a treat from our amazing local partner, Southside Coffee Company. We’ve grown this program from 30 to 300 students, and this year we’re aiming for 1,000!”

“It is very important that students keep learning and reading throughout the summer,” said Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran. “Reading is an essential school and life skill that needs to be practiced consistently. The Summer Reading Challenge is a fabulous way for students to enjoy summer with good books and keep their skills sharp.”

Students and families can:

Download or pick up a bingo card from their school.

Submit completed cards by emailing nelson.katelyn@lusd.org or posting to the LUSD Summer Reading Challenge Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555359098745.

Engage with the Facebook group for book recommendations, student book reviews, and updates on local summer events.

The LUSD Summer Reading Challenge can be done alongside the Lompoc Public Library’s summer reading program, making it easy for students to access books and double their chances of winning prizes. Thanks to Applebees and Southside Coffee Company for partnering with LUSD for the third year in a row and supporting literacy in our community!

