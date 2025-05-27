Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Light Sleeping Person on Fire

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 26, 2025

On May 26, 2025, at approximately 0733 hours, Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call on the 500 block of E. Yanonali Street. A subject was laying underneath a blanket when the suspect set the blanket on fire. At the time of the call, the fire had already been put out by passerby.

Several officers responded and located the victim who was not injured from the attack. Although the victim’s blanket and clothing did sustain burn marks. Officers quickly identified the suspect as Joshua Woodruff (29 years old).

Officers saturated the area and located Woodruff on the 800 block of E. Montecito Street where he was safely taken into custody. Woodruff was later booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for Assault Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury (Felony) and Arson (Felony).