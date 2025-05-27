People’s Self-Help Housing CEO & President Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Central Coast, CA, May 27, 2025 – This month, People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)’s CEO & President, Ken Trigueiro, is celebrating 20 years of service at the organization.

“We are so grateful for his passion and steadfast guidance over the past two decades,” said Shelly Higginbotham, PSHH Board Chair. “For his dedication and leadership, we congratulate Ken on reaching this significant milestone.”

Since joining PSHH in 2005, Ken has served in many roles, including Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Vice President of Real Estate Finance. With extensive experience accumulated through a 30+ year distinguished career in banking and affordable housing, Ken brings an innovative combination of executive skills to his role as CEO & President. He earned his undergraduate degree in Agricultural Business Management from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and his MBA in Finance & Banking from Golden Gate University, San Francisco.

“What a remarkable 20 years it’s been!”, said Ken. “From building relationships with community partners, to getting to know our incredible teammates, to handing over the keys to families moving into their new homes, it’s an honor to reflect on all of those moments and celebrate this anniversary with People’s.”

Ken is proud to have originated and developed numerous rental projects, many transformed from distressed investments. His passion is increasing local affordable housing opportunities with supportive services and building on the organization’s strong foundation. Along with leading People’s Self-Help Housing, Ken additionally serves on several local, regional, statewide and national organizations’ boards of directors.

To learn more about PSHH and the work that Ken supports, visit pshhc.org.

About People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, working families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help, “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages over 2,000 rental units, and employs over 200 staff members. PSHH acknowledges the indigenous people of the territories that our organization occupies, including the Chumash, Salinan, Yokuts, Kitanemuk, and Tataviam people. To read the full land acknowledgement, visit pshhc.org/IDEA. For more information about the organization, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone (805) 781-3088.