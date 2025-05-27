Sip, Savor, Support: Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival® Unveils 2025 Vendor Lineup and Sponsors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Over 80+ premier wineries and culinary vendors from the Central Coast offering guests a chance to sip and savor local excellence

100% of net proceeds support the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s year-round science and nature education programs, benefiting thousands of local children and families

F&M Bank returns as Presenting Sponsor, leading a distinguished group of community-focused sponsors who make this beloved fundraiser possible

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is pleased to announce the vendor list and top sponsors for the 2025 Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival®, taking place on Saturday, June 28 beneath the shade of the Museum’s oak woodland along the banks of Mission Creek.

With over 80+ participating vendors representing the very best in Central Coast winemaking and culinary artistry, this beloved annual festival invites guests to sip and savor their way through a vibrant celebration of local flavors—all in support of a great cause.

A Taste of the Central Coast

Attendees will enjoy world-class wines from such renowned producers as Au Bon Climat, Fess Parker Winery, Foxen Vineyard and Winery, and Tablas Creek Vineyard, alongside culinary creations from Bob’s Well Bread, Los Agaves, Finch & Fork, and so many more. The full list showcases a diverse array of winemakers, chefs, restaurants, and gourmet purveyors that make Santa Barbara County a culinary destination.

A Festival with Purpose

More than just a tasting event, the Santa Barbara Wine + Food Festival® is a cornerstone community fundraiser. One hundred percent of net proceeds directly support the Museum’s year-round science and nature education programs, which serve thousands of children and families throughout the Central Coast. By attending, guests help spark curiosity and foster a lifelong love of learning in the next generation of scientists, explorers, and environmental stewards.

2025 Sponsors Announced

The Museum is honored to partner with a generous group of sponsors for the 2025 Wine + Food Festival ®. Leading support comes from Presenting Sponsor F&M Bank, with The Berry Man as the Blue Whale Sponsor. Grizzly Bear Sponsors include Ventura Rental Party & Events, Schipper Construction, and Matilija Water. At the Gray Wolf level are HUB International, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and Knight Real Estate Group at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. Additional support comes from Island Fox Sponsors like Brashears & Newendorp, Canterbury Consulting, and Montecito Bank & Trust, along with Rattlesnake Sponsors Quality Roofing and Mission Wealth Management—all helping to make this vital fundraiser for science education possible.

“Mission Wealth is proud of our long relationship and ongoing support of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Our shared mission to give back to our community, to protect the environment, and to provide for the education of future generations makes our partnership with the Museum a natural fit,” said Matthew Adams, Mission Wealth.

Tickets On Sale Now

Early Entry: $175 — Beat the crowds with exclusive access beginning at 1:00 PM

General Admission: $130 — Festival gates open at 2:00 PM

Tickets include unlimited tastings and a commemorative wine glass. Space is limited, and this event sells out annually, so early ticket purchase is highly recommended.

Celebrate Santa Barbara’s vibrant food and wine culture while giving back to the community. To purchase tickets, view the full list of vendors, or learn more, visit sbnature.org/winefestival

Raise your glass to support science.