TV Santa Barbara Launches Online Auction to Celebrate 50 Years of Community Media

Santa Barbara, CA – May 22, 2025 – TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) is excited to announce the opening of its Online Auction, now running through Sunday, June 15, 2025. This special event coincides with TVSB’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser, taking place on Friday, June 13, 2025, at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club in Santa Barbara.

“This auction reflects the incredible generosity and spirit of Santa Barbara — with local businesses, artists, and partners coming together to offer unforgettable experiences and treasures,” said Erik Davis, Executive Director of TV Santa Barbara. “It’s a unique opportunity to give back while enjoying something truly special.”

“For five decades, TVSB has empowered individuals of all backgrounds to share their stories and create media that reflects the heart of our community. The proceeds from this auction will directly support our work in media education, training, and production access — ensuring that everyone has the tools and platform to be seen and heard. We invite everyone to participate, bid generously, and help us continue our legacy of amplifying local voices.”

Auction Highlights Include:

VIP Travel Experiences : Luxurious getaways, private tours, and first-class accommodations.

: Luxurious getaways, private tours, and first-class accommodations. Original Artwork: Stunning pieces from renowned Santa Barbara artists.

Stunning pieces from renowned Santa Barbara artists. Local Gift Certificates : Dine at top restaurants and shop at beloved boutiques.

: Dine at top restaurants and shop at beloved boutiques. Unique Excursions : Adventure-filled experiences, from sailing trips and wine tours to spa retreats.

: Adventure-filled experiences, from sailing trips and wine tours to spa retreats. And More: One-of-a-kind packages and surprises you won’t find anywhere else.

The Online Auction is now live and can be accessed at http://www.tvsantabarbara.org Bidders can browse and place bids on items from the comfort of their homes. All proceeds will benefit TV Santa Barbara’s mission to amplify local voices and provide access to media education, tools, and training for all.

About TV Santa Barbara

TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization which operates two community access television channels, 17 and 71. TVSB’s mission is to empower people to make media that matters. TVSB does this by providing residents with the knowledge, resources, and tools to create their own original programming. TV Santa Barbara has served as the local media access center since 1975.

With studios at 329 S. Salinas Street, TVSB provides members with access to video production equipment and electronic media resources to facilitate public dialogue, free speech, and participatory democracy; to foster local creativity, education and culture; and to reflect our diverse and amazing community. Learn more at http://www.tvsb.tv.