The City of Santa Barbara invites residents to engage in the Fiscal Years 2026 and 2027 budget process. The budget is a financial plan that guides how the City invests in essential services, infrastructure, and programs that shape daily life—from clean drinking water and emergency services to parks, libraries, public transportation, and sustainability efforts.

In the coming weeks, the City Council will hold several public hearings, offering opportunities for community members to learn about the proposed budget and share their input.

Participate in a meeting, explore our interactive budget tools, and share your feedback on where funding is most needed!

Key dates:

Tuesday, June 3 – Council Priority Setting Workshop (Special Meeting)

– Council Priority Setting Workshop (Special Meeting) Tuesday, June 10 – Finance Committee Meeting: Reserve Policy, Measure C, and General Fund Capital Project Appropriations and Direction

– Finance Committee Meeting: Reserve Policy, Measure C, and General Fund Capital Project Appropriations and Direction Tuesday, June 10 – Council Budget Deliberations and Prop. 218 Hearing on proposed FY2026-FY2029 Solid Waste Rates

– Council Budget Deliberations and Prop. 218 Hearing on proposed FY2026-FY2029 Solid Waste Rates Tuesday, June 17 – Budget and Solid Waste Rates Adoption

Previous Meetings:

Tuesday, April 22 – Introduction and Filing of the Budget, with Department Highlights (recorded)

Tuesday, April 29 – Budget Recommendations and Proposed Fee Schedule (recorded)

Tuesday, May 6 – Budget Hearing for All Funds (recorded)

Budget Transparency Tools at Your Fingertips

To make the budget more accessible and easier to understand, the City provides a suite of interactive financial transparency tools. These tools allow residents to explore revenues, expenses, and capital projects in a user-friendly digital format.

Interactive charts and dashboards

Department-specific budget summaries

Capital Improvement Program details

Archived and current budget documents

To review timelines, materials, and presentation documents, visit How to Engage in this Year’s Budget Process.

Interactive Budget Tool