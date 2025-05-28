President Trump doesn’t have to go far to find some rich deposits of “rare earth.” Arlington Cemetery is just a few blocks away. Then we have those national war monuments honoring so many men and women who gave so much — sometimes everything — to protect America. And don’t forget to remember Pearl Harbor and the Twin Towers in New York City. Rare earth indeed — and priceless.

