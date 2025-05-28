Santa Maria Resident Charged with Murder in Connection to Memorial Day Weekend Stabbing Death

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Adobe Stock

Re: People v. Gustavo Hernandez, Santa Barbara Superior Court Case No. 25CR04045

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced today that Santa Maria resident Gustavo Hernandez has been charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the stabbing death of Evaristo Ortiz Cortez which occurred on May 25, 2025 on the 300 block of East McElhany within the city of Santa Maria. Mr. Hernandez stands charged with one count of Murder, a violation of Penal Code Section 187(a), and with the personal use of a knife during the commission of this Murder, a violation of Penal Code Section 12022(b)(1).

Gustavo Hernandez was arraigned on these charges today in Department 9 of the Santa Maria division of the Santa Barbara Superior Court. Mr. Hernandez entered a not guilty plea to the charged offense and denied all special allegations. He is being held in custody on $2,000,000 bail. Mr. Hernandez’s case is set to be heard next in Department 8 at 8:30 AM on June 5, 2025, in front of the Honorable Judge Denise Hippach. The investigation was led by Detective Juan Rubio from Santa Maria Police Department and the case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Austin A. Ingalls.