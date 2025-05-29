Thank you, Nick Welsh, for your story about Santa Barbara dentist James Rolfe and his work to relieve the pain of the people of Gaza. At age 85, James Rolfe shows us that we each can and must do our part, whatever that is, to end the genocide in Palestine.

Readers of the Independent, talk to your neighbors, friends and legislators about how we can stop the flow of weaponry to Israel and cause humanitarian aid to flow, really flow, into Gaza. Speak about the unspeakable: the horrors of the documented torture of Palestinian prisoners and the pain of their families. Use those conversations to wrap your arms around the medical personnel and journalists that have been targeted and are dead or disappeared and being raped and otherwise brutalized every day.

Dr. Rolfe is willing to risk his life because he has bravely turned his face upon thousands upon thousands of people being killed and maimed with weapons paid for by U.S. taxpayers. Across the world, folks are fasting and protesting to call to an end to the killing. Speak up, every day, in a small or big way. Don’t turn away — our collective voices can bring an end to this genocide.