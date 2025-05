There is great beauty in the world Deep and profound beauty in all things And I love it I love all the things of the world For in every heart There was once a child With a child’s simple needs And meeting those needs Goes to shaping the adult within the child And so I love every heart If for nothing more Than for the child who once dwelled there And for the hope that Such a simple unsullied soul May one day again dwell therein

