Regarding “All Bark and No Bite,” a lot of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

If we cared as much about animals as the hysteria about a few dead gulls from the refugio spill indicates, we would be freaking out about all the dead squirrels and deer and badgers and possums all over our roads every day, and choosing not to consuume oil and drive cars.

Every time I go to the beach I get gooped. It’s natural. Get over it, people.

The producers are not the problem. It’s us. Picketing these guys won’t solve anything. Not using their product might, if everyone everywhere decides not to burn as much as possible every day.