CENTRAL COAST — The annual AIDS/Life Cycle Bicycle Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties from Sunday, June 1 through Saturday, June 7.

Cyclists and support vehicles will use portions of the state highway system daily between 8 am and 6 pm along the following routes:

Sunday, June 1: Riders depart the Cow Palace in San Francisco and travel south on State Route 1, ending the day at Harvey West Park in Santa Cruz.

Monday, June 2: Riders head south from Santa Cruz via State Route 1 and US 101 to San Lorenzo County Park in King City.

Tuesday, June 3: Cyclists travel south on US 101 from King City to the Mid-State Fairgrounds in Paso Robles.

Wednesday, June 4: Riders leave Paso Robles using portions of Highway 46 West, State Route 1 and southbound US 101 to arrive at Presider Park in Santa Maria.

Thursday, June 5: Participants travel from Santa Maria to Riverbend Park in Lompoc via State Route 1.

Friday, June 6: Riders leave Lompoc and continue south on US 101 to San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura County.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be present to ensure safety for cyclists, motorists and support crews. Cyclists will ride single-file and follow the flow of traffic. Motorists are urged to stay alert and share the road. This activity is not a race.

Caltrans reminds motorists to slow down and move over when driving through highway construction zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at Caltrans Quick Map: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/