Could an outbreak such as measles or polio occur in Santa Barbara County due to low vaccination levels? A new 2024-25 Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report examines this question and concludes public health data and records are currently inadequate to track community-wide immunity levels essential to protect against such threats.

Vaccination rates may be declining in Santa Barbara County, as they are elsewhere in the U.S. If there are significant numbers of unvaccinated individuals in the area, a real risk exists that dangerous diseases may reemerge in our community.

Current vaccination rates for children attending public or private schools exceed state averages, and the Grand Jury commends the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department for its success at this level. However, no data have been collected on the increasing number of children who are homeschooled. Because of this lack of data, no one knows whether immunization levels may have dropped below critical thresholds.

In addition, over 75 percent of the County’s population is of adult age, and there are no data on vaccination rates for adults in Santa Barbara County. Without such information, our public health officials cannot effectively estimate our degree of vulnerability to a local outbreak. The Grand Jury recommends that the Board of Supervisors order studies to determine current vaccination rates against measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough, chicken pox, diphtheria, and polio in adults as well as homeschooled children. The Jury also recommends protective measures should be implemented for high-risk populations such as jail inmates.

The results of the recommended studies can illuminate what specific efforts are needed to improve community-wide vaccination levels necessary to prevent a major disease outbreak. Evidence-based initiatives that promote immunization in high-risk segments of the community where rates may be low are the best means to address any shortcomings identified. Without such efforts, Santa Barbara County may only learn of its vulnerability to a potentially deadly outbreak after one occurs.

BACKGROUND: The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury is a basic part of government within the judicial branch. All Grand Jury reports and agency formal responses to them are posted on the Jury’s website (http://www.sbcgj.org). The form and timing for required responses are specified by California Penal Code § 933 and 933.05.