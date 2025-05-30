Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 29, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the completion of the Cabrillo-Los Patos Roundabout, a joint project with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG). The roundabout reduces congestion and improves safety along one of the City’s busiest coastal corridors.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 28, to celebrate the official opening of the new roundabout at East Cabrillo Boulevard and Los Patos Way.

“This project was reviewed and approved by the historic landmarks committee, who helped City staff to design a truly beautiful and inviting intersection,” said Supervising Engineer Eric Goodall. “This serves as a gateway to the City from those coming from the south or from Coast Village Road area.”

The City oversaw the design and construction of the project, with funding support from SBCAG. State and federal funds covered the design phase, while Highway 101 funds through the Regional Surface Transportation Program paid for construction.

“This project is yet another example of what can be achieved for our community through strong collaboration between local, regional and state partners,” said SBCAG Executive Director Marjie KIRN. “We’re proud to have supported a project that not only improves safety and traffic flow today but also will help reduce disruptions as major Highway 101 improvements move forward in Santa Barbara.”

This project marks the first phase of broader improvements planned along East Cabrillo Boulevard between Los Patos Way and the Cabrillo interchange. The transformation of this intersection from a two-way, stop-controlled junction into a single lane roundabout provides both immediate and long-term benefits to the Santa Barbara community.

Project Benefits Include:

Increased Safety: Creates a safer travel corridor along East Cabrillo Boulevard for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

Improved Connectivity: Enhances access to the Waterfront and nearby residential/commercial areas along Los Patos Way and Coast Village Road.

Reduced Congestion: Improves mobility and traffic flow through the construction of a single-lane roundabout designed to handle high volumes of vehicles, bicycles, and foot traffic.

Key features of the project include upgraded crosswalks with pedestrian safety islands, a landscaped central island, a striped pedestrian and bicycle lane along northbound Channel Drive, and a new left-turn lane from southbound Cabrillo Boulevard to Channel Drive.

We thank the community for its support and patience during construction and are proud to deliver a safer, more accessible, and more efficient roadway for all users.

For more information about the project, visit Cabrillo and Los Patos Roundabout Project (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CabrilloRoundabout).