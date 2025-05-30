Did you hear? The Historic Landmarks Commission finally did it. Decades in the making, but the time is now. It just feels right …

And I am sure for the purists, it is heartwarming to witness. Once again, the commission protecting the historic nature of our beloved El Pueblo Viejo.

The For Lease sign is finally getting its rightful place in the annals of Santa Barbara history. After all, it is everywhere and it never goes away.

There are so many examples that date from the early days of the Carter administration. Some faded, some refreshed. They are truly fixtures to be celebrated. Landmark status indeed!

And because of these, we’ve been sheltered from the scourge of traffic, crowds and sales tax in storefront after storefront for all these years. Thank goodness. The fact that the commission is finally recognizing this long-ignored, essential element of the Spanish Colonial Revival whatever is refreshing. It’s hard these days to imagine white stucco and red tile roofs without one. They go together like lime and beer.

And for all of the conservative skeptics to this historical designation — I say this. Nothing shouts “business friendly” better than For Lease! Those signs define us.

So hats off and a big thank you to the commission. Official historical designation — For Lease. Forever.