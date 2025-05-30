Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Announces New Cohort of Eureka! Program College-Bound Graduates; Celebrates Over $10,000 in Scholarships

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, CA (May 29, 2025) – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is proud to announce that its ninth cohort of Eureka! program participants have officially graduated from high school and are preparing to begin their college journeys this fall.

This year’s class of 2025 extraordinary young women will be heading to colleges and universities across the state and country—from UCLA, UC Davis, Cal Poly SLO and Macalester College —as they take the next steps in pursuing their dreams.

“The Eureka! program is more than just a pathway to college and STEM; it’s a transformative journey that empowers our girls to envision and pursue limitless futures,” said Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “This program represents the power of sustained mentorship and holistic support. We are beyond proud of these young women who are stepping into the world as confident, capable leaders ready to make a difference.”

Eureka! is a comprehensive, five-year program that emphasizes college readiness and builds girls’ confidence and skills through hands-on, real-world experiences. With a strong focus on exposing girls to careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), the program helps young women overcome systemic barriers to achievement and provides a support system they can count on throughout their high school years.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria launched Eureka! in 2012 to provide leadership and academic enrichment opportunities beginning in the summer before 8th grade. The program continues through high school, offering a continuum of mentorship, internships, college tours, and career exploration.

The Eureka! program currently serves 59 local girls and welcomed its 14th cohort this past year.

In addition to celebrating their high school graduation, several Eureka! graduates were awarded scholarships totaling more than $10,000 to support their college success.

Valeria Zamora (Camilla L. Calene Griffin Scholarship recipient): Macalester College

Karina Morales: CSUCI

Emily Salinas: UCSB

Addison Hardy: Cal Poly SLO

Delilah Santizo: SBCC

Caden Lemere (Strong, Smart, and Bold Senior Scholarship recipient): UCLA

Evelyn Calkins (Pearce Family STEM Scholarship & Girls Inc. National recipient): UC Davis

Evelin Delgado: SBCC

Kemberli Ocampo: CSUCI

Dulce Perez (Patty & Terry Bliss Scholarship recipient): Cal Poly SLO

Reflecting on her experience, one graduate shared:

“The Eureka! Program became a turning point, pushing me to step outside my comfort zone and embrace challenges with courage. For years, I looked up to the older Eureka! girls, admiring their confidence and resilience. They seemed larger than life and embodied everything I aspired to be. When it finally became my turn to step into their shoes, it was surreal; I had become the girl I once dreamed of becoming.” – Dulce Perez

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria or the Eureka! Program, please call (805) 684-6364 or visit [http://www.girlsinc-carp.org](http://www.girlsinc-carp.org).

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a member of Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Our programming focuses on the development of the whole girl: we deliver life-changing programs and experiences designed to equip girls to overcome serious barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and research-based programming prepares girls to lead fulfilling and productive lives and become role models in their community. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria currently serves more than 1100 youth in the Carpinteria Valley, from Pre-K through 12th grade. To learn more, become a volunteer or offer support, please visit http://www.girlsinc-carp.org/.