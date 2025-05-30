Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHAT: Approximately 40 acres, primarily non-native annual grasses and noxious weeds.

WHEN: May 30, depending on conditions.

WHERE: The Jack and Laura Dangermond Preserve (see map).

WHY: The purpose of the prescribed burn is to facilitate coastal grassland habitat restoration at a 40-acre site at the Preserve. The goal is to remove non-native plants and thatch to clear the area for native plant restoration in the fall. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation. The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

WHO: The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has coordinated the burn with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, who will be present at the burn. The burn is planned and implemented by a TNC-qualified burn boss in coordination with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Barbara County APCD to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.

HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: When you can see or smell smoke in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns.

This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php