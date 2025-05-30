Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Commemorates 100th Anniversary of 1925 Earthquake with New Exhibit

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Community members are invited to join the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society as it marks the 100th anniversary of the 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake with their latest exhibit, 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake: Stories and Lives Remembered.

The exhibit honors the lives forever changed by the devastating earthquake. Through personal stories, photographs, and artifacts, visitors will discover the diverse experiences of survivors, volunteers, visitors, and victims whose lives intersected during the aftermath of the disaster.

1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake: Stories and Lives Remembered is free to attend, and will be on display from June 1 through August 16, 2025 at the Society’s Sahyun Genealogical Library at 316 Castillo Street.

“We look forward to welcoming community members to the Sahyun Library this summer to view our latest exhibit,” said Holly Snyder, Outreach Committee Chair for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society. “We hope these stories provide an impactful experience that will enrich our shared understanding of local history.”

Regular Sahyun Library Hours:

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sundays, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Every Third Saturday, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Extended Summer Hours:

Tuesdays, June 3, July 1, and August 5, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Library will be closed on Sunday, June 15 due to Father’s Day.

About the Genealogical Society

The mission of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is to help people discover, document, preserve, and share their family histories in California, the United States, and around the world. The Society is an all-volunteer organization with over 500 members, and a 5,000 square foot genealogical research library featuring over 19,000 books and a computer lab with access to nine genealogical subscription websites. Annual memberships start at $40, please visit SBGen.org to learn more about membership benefits, events, presentations, or to become a member.