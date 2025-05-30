Santa Barbara Run Starts on June 4 at the Santa Barbara Sherrif’s Department

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

More than 300 law enforcement agencies and Special Olympics athletes will carry the Flame of Hope across seven Southern California counties, culminating June 6 in Long Beach to launch the 2025 Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games.

WHAT: Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Southern California launches in San Diego County.

WHO: Members of San Diego Law Enforcement Agencies and Special Olympics Southern California Athletes, including:

Special Olympics Global Messengers, Athlete and Law Enforcement Torch Run

Members from additional law enforcement agencies and Special Olympics athletes

WHEN/WHERE: Starting onMay 27 at the Chula Vista Police Department law enforcement will carry the Flame of Hope across San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, concluding June 6 in Long Beach, where they will launch the 2025 Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games. The officers will travel 1,500 miles and through 200 Southern California communities, spreading acceptance and inclusion for all.



June 3rd North Santa Barbara County 11 am Santa Maria City Hall

June 4th South Santa Barbara County 8:30 am Refugio State Beach

Additional ceremonies include:

June 2 at 5 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo County Veteran’s Hall (801 Grand Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401)

June 4 at 12 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Sherrif’s Department – 4434 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

June 5 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles (211 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90012). This ceremony will include officers from LAPD; the SOSC President & CEO, Kelly Pond; and more.

ABOUT LAW ENFORCEMENT TORCH RUN (http://www.sosc.org/torchrun).

Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC). The Law Enforcement Torch Run is represented in all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces, and 46 nations with 97,000 officers around the world. Across the globe, law enforcement has raised more than $1 billion dollars since its inception in 1981. Southern California is one of the leading programs in the world, raising nearly $23 million since 1986. By engaging in these activities, LETR members play a crucial role in fostering community engagement and encouraging widespread support for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (http://www.sosc.org)

Special Olympics Southern California enriches the lives of athletes and their communities through sports, leadership programs and athlete health. Our free, year-round programs lead to improved health, self-confidence, and independence among athletes with intellectual disabilities and acceptance and inclusion in the community. Special Olympics Southern California has earned a four-star ranking from Charity Navigator for exceeding industry standards. This ranking is the highest Charity Navigator offers to an organization and is given because Special Olympics has demonstrated strong financial health and a commitment to accountability and transparency. Learn more at http://www.sosc.org.