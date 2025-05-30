Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Celebrates Area Students at Awards Ceremonies

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored hundreds of area students at consecutive awards ceremonies this week. More than 650 people attended the Foundation’s South County Scholarship Awards Ceremony on May 28 at the Courthouse Sunken Garden in Santa Barbara, and more than 750 people attended its North County Scholarship Awards Ceremony on May 29 at the Santa Maria Fairpark Convention Center. The annual events recognize new and returning Scholarship Foundation recipients. Attendees at each ceremony included students, parents, educators, and community leaders.

Scholarship Foundation Board Chair Danna McGrew was a featured speaker at both events, along with Matt Rowe on May 28 and Ernesto Paredes on May 29. Messrs. Rowe and Paredes are Santa Barbara Foundation trustees. The Santa Barbara Foundation contributed more than $900,000 in scholarship funds this year, and is one of the Scholarship Foundation’s largest partners. Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera also addressed attendees at both ceremonies.

This year, the Scholarship Foundation will award college and vocational scholarships totaling more than $7.7 million to 2,125 students throughout the county.

“Meeting our recipients and their families at these ceremonies is always an incredibly moving experience. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with them, and we are exceedingly grateful for the generous community support that enables us to award these scholarships,” said Ms. Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $167 million to some 64,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.