GOLETA, CA, May 30, 2025 – The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries have some incredible plans for the community this summer! This year’s Summer Reading Program, LEVEL UP at Your Library, will begin on Saturday, June 14 and run until Sunday, July 27. With the temporary closure of the Fairview location for Goleta Valley Library, look for some creative and innovative changes to the program. The most exciting addition will no doubt be the Kick-Off Event on Saturday, June 14, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Stow House (304 N. Los Carneros Road) with tables where you can register for the Reading Program, sign up for on on-line app Beanstack to record your reading progres, check out books from the Bookvan, as well as enjoy live entertainment, lawn games and Food trucks.

Children’s Librarian Kaeley Christensen has made some creative and innovative changes to the program. These include the addition of Beanstack, an online web tool and app where patrons will be able to log their reading progress and participate in challenges from any digital device, and the use of the Goleta Community Center for beloved all-ages programs, like Shawn McMaster’s magic show, Hula Anyone, and Mahni’s Reptiles.

Children in grades K-6 earn prizes for logging their reading, and teen participants (grades 7-12) earn prizes for every book they read. Similarly, adults 18+ receive one prize drawing ticket for each book they read, which they can enter in the library’s weekly prize drawings. Reading in all formats is welcome, including print books, graphic novels, eBooks, audiobooks, and having someone read to you. Click here to access eBooks and audiobooks for free with your library card.

Everyone can participate, either online with Beanstack (link available prior to Summer Reading Program beginning) or in person at any library location, including the Bookvan and Goleta Valley Library’s new temporary location (GVL Express) at 6500 Hollister Ave., Suite 105, opening soon. Participants will have the opportunity to redeem their reading for prizes with the invaluable help of our dedicated team of teen volunteers.

Thank you to the Friends of the Goleta Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, and Buellton Libraries and all our generous local businesses for providing these incredible prizes.

Special events are always a part of the Summer Reading Program, and always free to attend! Programs and performances will be held at the Solvang Library (1745 Mission Drive) and new Buellton Library location (202 Dairyland Road), as well as the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). Coming up in June, visit the Buellton Library on Monday, June 16 for a performance by Nathalia, or head to Solvang on Wednesday, June 18 (morning) or Goleta Valley Community Center (afternoon) to see Shawn McMaster

View the full calendar of special events here and a list of sponsors here.

We hope to see you at the library this summer!