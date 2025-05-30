Suspect in Illicit Cannabis Sales Case Linked to Medical Emergency at High School

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives from the Cannabis Compliance Team are sharing information about an investigation and encouraging parents to review their children’s social media for illicit online drug sales. Detectives began an investigation in February, 2025, following an incident that occurred at Cabrillo High School where several juveniles required medical attention from adverse reactions to edible cannabis products. With help from the School Resource Deputy, detectives determined that a 15-year-old juvenile was provided edible cannabis products by 21-year-old Flor Yudith Zamora of Lompoc. The juvenile then brought the illicit cannabis to school where it was shared with other students.

Through an extensive investigation, detectives determined that Zamora was utilizing social media for targeted sales of cannabis products, psilocybin, nicotine products, codeine, and alcohol to juveniles. Detectives have forwarded this information to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

Detectives are urging all parents and guardians to take an active role in monitoring their children’s online activity along with a specific request for any additional information related to this case. Detectives are sharing Zamora’s Instagram account information, Malas $mokez, to aid in identifying additional cases.

Detectives ask parents to take a few minutes to:

Review your child’s social media accounts (including private messages and friend lists).

Talk to them about the dangers of illegal drug activity and the risks of engaging with unknown individuals online.

Report any suspicious activity or unfamiliar contacts to your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Additionally, parents may notice payments sent on Zelle or Cash Ap to Flor Zamora. Detectives are also sharing a reference guide intended to give parents, and caregivers an idea of what to look for in social media messages that could indicate illicit drug sales activity.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in this case is encouraged to contact our Cannabis Compliance Team at 805-681-4150 or by email at cannabistips@sbsheriff.org. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tip line at (805)681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.