SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to enhance drainage facilities on US 101 from two miles north of the US 101/State Route 154 Separation to just north of Union Valley Parkway will continue with lane closures next week.

The southbound lanes of US 101 will be reduced to one lane just south of the Solomon Summit Overcrossing on Sunday, June 1 thru Friday morning, June 6 to allow for the placement of protective barrier and installation of temporary striping. The temporary barrier will be removed at the end of the work week.

The protective barrier will be re-installed on Sunday, June 8 until Friday morning June 13 to allow for the continuation of overnight work.

The lane closures over this two-week period will allow for drainage work to be performed on the roadway.

Most of the ongoing work related to this project will occur on the shoulders behind k-rail, but travelers will encounter intermittent lane closures during this project for the placement of protective barrier. Details on each phase of work will be announced when certain.

This project will rehabilitate drainage systems at eleven locations by providing repairs and improvements to extend the service life of the existing culvert systems.

In addition, existing lighting systems will be replaced and lighting will be added at three locations near Los Alamos. Transportation Management System replacements will include traffic loops and microwave radar sensor.

The contractor for this $3.3 million project is CCFG Construction from Sonora, CA. This project is expected to be complete this December.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too. Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/