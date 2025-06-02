Downtown Santa Barbara’s Westie Wednesdays on State Free Community Dance Classes Continue in June

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready for a new age style of swing dance in Downtown Santa Barbara, Westie Wednedays On State! Our new West Coast swing dance class will be every Wednesday in June from 6 PM to 8 PM on the 500 block of State St.

Event Dates:

Wednesday, June 4

Wednesday, June 11

Wednesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 25

Enjoy free West Coast swing dance classes led by the talented Bryan Gin of Serenity Swing from 6 PM to 7 PM, followed by open dancing from 7 PM to 8 PM and more dancing at Casa Agria from 9-11PM. This event is open to the public and free of charge. The Cruisery, Hibachi Steakhouse, and Casa Agria will offer food and drink specials throughout the evening.

Put on your swingin’ shoes and join us for a fun-filled evening! For more information and to view other Downtown Santa Barbara events, visit downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents.

For more information on DSBIA’s events programs and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.