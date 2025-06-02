Eighteen Santa Barbara County Educators Honored for Completing Literacy Credential Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) proudly recognized 18 dedicated educators on Wednesday, May 28, during a ceremony in Los Olivos. The event celebrated their completion of the Reading and Literacy Added Authorization (RLAA) program – an advanced professional learning opportunity made possible by a grant from the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing (CTC) and administered by SBCEO.

Held at St. Mark’s-In-The-Valley in Los Olivos, the RLAA Recognition Ceremony honored teachers from five local districts and charter schools and the Santa Ynez Valley Special Education Consortium, who completed rigorous research-based coursework through the accredited UC San Diego program, earning the added authorization on their California teaching credentials. For a full list of honorees, click here.

With these 18 new RLAA completers in 2025, and over 50 additional participants expected to sign up in the next two cohorts, the program is rapidly growing a network of literacy leaders across the region. The grant-funded initiative not only benefits classroom instruction but also creates pathways for teachers to become literacy coaches, mentors, and trainers, further scaling expertise within local schools.

“Literacy is foundational to educational and lifelong success, and these educators have gone above and beyond to deepen their ability to support their students,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and are inspired by the profound impact they are having on their students’ literacy journeys.”

SBCEO is currently accepting participants for the second RLAA cohort, set to launch in September 2025 with educators from schools and districts across Santa Barbara County. Interested teachers and administrators are encouraged to contact SBCEO’s Noelle Barthel (Director, School & District Support) at nbarthel@sbceo.org or (805) 964-4710 x5065 for more information. Registration for the next cohort closes on September 1, 2025.

As the network of literacy leaders expands, current graduates will offer mentorship and support to new participants.

The RLAA program is part of a broader effort by SBCEO to invest in research-based professional learning and close achievement gaps through high-quality instruction.

Reading & Literacy Added Authorization Program 2025 Honorees:

Buellton Union School District

Brooke Goodwin, Oak Valley Elementary School



College School District

Charlene Asmussen, Santa Ynez School

Jennifer Elliott, Santa Ynez School

Stephanie Lewis, College School

Ashlee Madrid, College School



Lompoc Unified School District

Gloria E Garcia, Miguelito School

Christina Haggerty, Buena Vista School

Bethany Largent, Clarence Ruth School

Shannon Perez, Leonora Fillmore School

Xochilt Vargas Perez, Arthur Hapgood School

Lindsey Pfau, La Cañada School

Kimberly Schmidt, Lompoc Valley Middle School



Orcutt Union School District

Katherine Adler, Alice Shaw School

Daisy Steven, Pine Grove School



Santa Barbara Unified School District

Sophie Fink, Santa Barbara Charter

Tanya Hansen, Santa Barbara Charter

Sonia Morosin, Santa Barbara Charter

Santa Ynez Valley Special Education Consortium