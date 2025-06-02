Habitat Santa Barbara Marks a Quarter Century by Raising More Than a Quarter Million Dollars

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

L to R, future Habitat homeowner family Pablo and his mom Rocio; and current Habitat partner family Sophie, Maria, Maximiliano, and Gabriel. | Credit: Courtesy

CalNonprofits CEO Geoff Green led a paddle raise opportunity that resulted in gifts of over $177,000 for Habitat Santa Barbara’s local programs. | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA– Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) celebrated 25 years of building homes, communities, and hope at the sold-out annual Denim & Diamonds gala on Friday, May 2nd, at the Carriage and Western Art Museum. Altogether the evening raised over $258,000 for local affordable housing initiatives.

The event included opportunities to look back at all the organization has accomplished since it was founded as the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate in March of 2000. Guests watched the debut of Habitat Santa Barbara’s 25th anniversary video, narrated by actor and Habitat supporter Meredith Baxter. The video provided highlights of the last 25 years, including Habitat Santa Barbara’s four existing affordable housing projects, resulting in 22 affordable homeownership units for 84 local residents; as well as providing home repairs for over 220 local low-income households.

Habitat Santa Barbara CEO, Jessica de L’Arbre, framed the urgency of Habitat’s mission in her introductory remarks. “If you’re a low-income family, homeownership isn’t just difficult—it’s nearly impossible,” she said. “In a market this extreme, affordable homeownership is completely out of reach for the very people who keep our community running.”

The highlight of the evening was a set of remarks by two Habitat homeowners: Maria and Rocio. Maria, who lives in a Habitat home with her husband Gabriel and her two children, introduced Rocio as Habitat Santa Barbara’s future homeowner partner. “I met Rocio at my children’s school,” Maria shared. “I would see her every day when we would drop off our kids…I am excited for Rocio to get this lovely experience. All of the homeowners help one another when they most need it.”

Rocio, who recently completed her 250 hours of “sweat equity”—the work which is part of her downpayment on the home she is about to purchase—shared part of her journey with the gala guests. “Becoming a Habitat homeowner has been one of the biggest blessings of my life,” she shared. “For years, I have been renting and the rents keep going up and I never felt secure. I worried a lot. I didn’t know if I would ever be able to stay in one place long enough for my kids to feel truly safe.”

She continued, “Looking ahead, I have so much more hope. I want my kids to know they can dream big—and that with hard work and support from Habitat volunteers, family and friends, good things can happen. I feel proud of what we’ve done, and I want them to feel proud, too.”

The evening culminated in a paddle raise opportunity, led by CalNonprofits CEO Geoff Green. Guests responded to the emotional and powerful testimony by making pledges totaling more than $177,000 in support of Habitat’s local work.

The 2025 Denim & Diamonds gala was sponsored by Rachel Kaganoff, Foley Family Charitable Foundation, Glenn Annie, U.S. Bank, AppFolio, Cox Communications, The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, Montecito Bank & Trust, and Northern Trust.

Habitat’s homeownership model is a unique program in which homeowners build alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Santa Barbara has built 22 new homes for 84 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair more than 220 homes on the South Coast. Habitat Santa Barbara is currently working on its fifth affordable housing development.