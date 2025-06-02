Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, June 2, 2025 — This month, local design-build company Clear Construction appointed Bryan Foscue-Boyd as the company’s new Director of Construction.

Throughout a career in fine homebuilding that spans over thirty years, Foscue-Boyd has cultivated a strong history of client and industry relationships worldwide, with the last fifteen years focused in Santa Barbara and the West Los Angeles market. Grounded by a foundation of traditional craftsmanship, he also brings deep expertise in building science and deploying sustainable construction practices on custom residential projects. Originally a finish carpenter by trade, Foscue-Boyd has honed his skills in just about every aspect of construction management, from historic estate restorations to consulting and acting as owners’ representative for ultra-high-net-worth clientele, advising family offices with $100M+ in real estate assets and managing complex construction across their portfolios.

Foscue-Boyd’s multi-faceted expertise makes him a natural fit for the construction arm of Clear Group, a vertically integrated portfolio of design-build companies including architecture, general contracting, millwork, finish carpentry, and specialized trades. “Clear’s vision is unique in how it prioritizes the client experience,” says Foscue-Boyd. “Having worked with incredibly discerning clientele, I was drawn to Clear’s integrated, interdisciplinary approach. Building our own teams around these foundational roles in the construction process allows us to take a more holistic approach. Our shared focus allows us to streamline operations, prioritize knowledge sharing, and ultimately make the whole experience more responsive for each client we work with.”

The hiring of Foscue-Boyd aligns with the breadth of Clear’s growth and strategic investment in company leadership. Founded by Bailey Hochhalter in 2017, Clear Construction has since grown from a general contracting company to a full-scale design-build organization with 5 operational companies and 65 employees.

ABOUT CLEAR GROUP

Clear Group is a comprehensive design-build company serving Santa Barbara to Los Angeles through architecture, construction, millwork, finish carpentry, and specialized trades. Comprised of Clear Architecture, Clear Construction, Clear Millwork, Clear Tradework, and Clear Administration, they form a dynamic team dedicated to simplifying the complexity of construction. Whether a new development or historic renovation, Clear Group’s discerning clients benefit from simplified, personalized project management from design conception through finished product and ongoing maintenance. For more information, please visit http://www.clearconstruction.com. | http://www.clear.group