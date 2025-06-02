Lompoc Surgeon to Lecture on Colon Cancer Treatment and Prevention

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

During a free lecture on June 25, Lompoc Health – North H Center’s Dr. William Ganske will combine two of his medical interests, providing useful information on colon cancer and also about helping people survive shark attacks.

The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation sponsored lecture will take place at 6 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. It is free, and reservations are not required.

Dr. Ganske will discuss some of the most common diseases of the large intestine, also known as the colon. During his presentation, Dr. Ganske will speak about colon cancer screening recommendations, treatment of colon cancer, prevention and treatment of common benign colon diseases such as diverticulitis and hemorrhoids and more.

In addition to his specialty, Dr. Ganske will lecture about one of his medical interests – treating patients who were bitten by sharks. Dr. Ganske, who has written a research paper on the subject, will discuss ways to avoid being bitten by sharks. He will advocate that people enroll in a “Stop the Bleed” course to learn hands-on training to stop life-threatening bleeding. The 90-minute courses through the American College of Surgeons provides hands-on training to stop bleeding when it occurs following incidents such as a motor vehicle accident.

Dr. Ganske practices at Lompoc Health – North H Center. From 2018 to 2024, he was a Resident Physician in the Department of Surgery at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. He earned his medical degree at the University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine. His specialties include hernias, gallbladder and appendix removal, colon surgery, skin cancer removal and breast surgery.