GOLETA, CA, June 2, 2025 –The Goleta Child Care Grant Program application period is now open! This program is a partnership between the Santa Barbara Foundation and City of Goleta. The intent is to strengthen the child care sector and support the workforce that serves Goleta’s youngest residents. Applicants must be a licensed nonprofit child care provider and be based in the City of Goleta. The grant application period opens today, June 2, and runs through June 30, 2025 – more info and apply here. For an application in Spanish, email bgarcia@sbfoundation.org for assistance.

The Goleta Child Care Grant Program will offer awards of up to $15,000 each, focused on the following priority areas:

Child Care Workforce Development – Increasing the number of qualified child care professionals and promoting ongoing skill-building.

– Increasing the number of qualified child care professionals and promoting ongoing skill-building. Sustainable Business Models – Strengthening organizational operations and financial sustainability.

– Strengthening organizational operations and financial sustainability. Family Engagement – Supporting culturally responsive and inclusive family partnerships.

– Supporting culturally responsive and inclusive family partnerships. Leadership in Child Care – Advancing equity, inclusion, and strategic responses to local needs.

For more information or to review the guidelines go to the Santa Barbara Foundation’s website or contact Beatriz Garcia at bgarcia@sbfoundation.org.

Background:

The Goleta City Council last December 2024 approved $250,000 in child care funds thanks to revenue from Measure B, a one cent sales tax approved by voters in 2022. The funding was awarded to several child care initiatives to bring more options to residents, help support local families and enhance community well-being. The Santa Barbara Foundation received $50,000 to launch this childcare grant opportunity.

According to the 2024 Santa Barbara County Child Care Facilities Needs Assessment, there is a shortage of 9,371 licensed spaces for children ages 0-5 in the county. Goleta families and providers continue to face rising costs and limited availability, impacting both child development and working parents’ ability to thrive.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

The Santa Barbara Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life throughout Santa Barbara County for all who live, work, play and visit here. Working in partnership with individuals, community organizations, nonprofits, businesses, education and government, the Foundation strives to address our local communities’ most challenging needs. Recognizing that its work depends on the strength of the social sector, the Foundation is committed to the health and vitality of local nonprofits. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization and essential community project has been supported by the Foundation during its 96-year history. The Foundation connects philanthropists, subject matter experts, and our community members facing challenges – all who dream of stronger communities in Santa Barbara County. To learn more, please visit https://sbfoundation.org/.