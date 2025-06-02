Santa Barbara Public Library Launches Summer Reading Challenge: Treasured TalesSanta Barbara Public Library Launches Summer Reading Challenge: Treasured Tales

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 2, 2025

Santa Barbara Public Library invites children, teens and adults to celebrate reading this summer by participating in the annual Summer Reading Challenge, Treasured Tales. Beginning June 6, community members can sign up in person at the Central, Eastside, or Montecito Libraries, or any Library on the Go stop! Participants of all ages are encouraged to set their own reading goals and choose how they’d like to take part in the challenge.

For Children:

Children will receive an Adventure Log and a free book at sign-up. Each time they visit the library and talk with a staff member about their reading, they’ll earn colorful beads to create a personalized reading chain. After reaching their reading goal, children can return in August to receive a special prize pack and are invited to celebrate at an Ice Cream Social on August 14.

For Teens and Adults:

Teens and adults can participate by picking up a DIY zine at any library branch. They’ll use the zine to document their “reading treasures” throughout the summer. Once completed, participants can return their zines in August to receive a completion prize.

Adult Summer Reading Kickoff

Friday, June 6, 2025

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Fox Wine Co. (120 Santa Barbara St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Children’s Summer Reading Kickoff

Sunday, June 8, 2025

11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Central Library, Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Teen Summer Reading Kickoff

Friday, June 13, 2025

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lighthouse Skate Shop (907 State St)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Stay up to date with Summer Reading and Library on the Go news by visiting the Library calendar at Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPLibrary.org).