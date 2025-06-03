Once again the Independent has demonstrated its commitment to enriching our community through its efforts to recognize outstanding contributions that enhance our quality of life and expand accessible cultural resources. The 2025 Indy Awards for Theater is such an example, recognizing the contributions of all who make theater in Santa Barbara possible.

I was impressed with the scope and nature of the awards until I reached Callie Fausey’s comment when introducing four award-winning ushers: “The next group of awards are for the hardworking people that keep Santa Barbara’s theaters from turning into the Santa Barbara Zoo — being the first friendly face someone sees when they walk in is an art in and of itself.”

Really?! The front-facing theater ushers, and others, might do well to perform as well as the zoo’s Guest Services team. Every year the zoo’s team welcomes over 470,000 guests, ensuring they are greeted, their questions answered, and their challenges addressed. This team of energetic, caring, and well-trained employees focuses on ensuring that zoo guests have a great experience every day of the year.

Having been recognized by the Pacific Coast Business Times as one of the Best Places to Work again this year, the zoo might be a good high standard for measuring service performance.

Thank you to all Independent readers who bring a smile and sense of service to the guests and customers of our local businesses and cultural institutions from Art to Zoo.

Editor’s Note: The comment was no dis on the zoo’s guest staff, but a jest that the theater might turn into a metaphoric zoo if no one was around to herd the audience.