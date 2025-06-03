Celebrating Excellence: LUSD Staff Recognized for Impact and Inspiration at Countywide Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Left to Right): Brianna Montoya, Kelsey Wellard, Davia McNamara, Celeste Pico, Terri Cecchine, Alyssa Prieto, Bree Jansen, Sarah Barthel, Chris Ladwig, Michelle Poquette, Greg Eisen; (Not in attendance): Julia Ambat, Sara Calhoun Foss, Jessica Kennedy, Lori Leach, Sarah Santiago, Brittany Slagle, Ebony Young | Credit: Courtesy

LOMPOC, CA: Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) proudly celebrates the outstanding achievements of 18 staff members who were recognized by the Santa Barbara County Education Office at the 2025 Education Celebration.

“As we wrap up the 2024-2025 school year, there’s so much to celebrate from student showcases and milestone graduations to awards and community honors,” said Dr. Clara Finneran, Superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District.

“This season of achievement is a reflection of the incredible people in LUSD behind the scenes who give their all to inspire, support, and uplift our students every single day. This year’s Education Celebration was especially meaningful, with a record 35 LUSD team members in attendance to celebrate 18 team members’ outstanding contributions. One of the most touching moments was seeing Lompoc High Student Daviniah Lopez attend the event to personally honor her principal; a powerful reminder of the lasting impact a great educator can have. I’m deeply proud of each member of our LUSD team who brings our mission to life and shapes a brighter future for our students.”

Twenty LUSD staff members received accolades at the annual Education Celebration hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office in Solvang on May 22, 2025.

Crystal Apple Awards

Every year, SBCEO selects 10 awardees who are nominated by their peers for their hard work and dedication to students, their instructional and motivational skills, their ability to challenge and inspire students, and their effective interaction with students, staff, and the local community. This year, we celebrate two 2025 Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union Crystal Apple Award winners:

Administrator: Celeste Pico, Principal, Lompoc High School

Elementary Teacher Award: Terri Cecchine, Teacher, La Honda STEAM Academy Grant Awards

Every year, SBCEO also offers competitive grants to teachers in the County. This year, SBCEO awarded grants to these seventeen LUSD staff members:

Julia Ambat, Lompoc High School, Instructional Strategy Team Member Grant, Curriculum Project Grant

Sarah Barthel, Lompoc High School, Performing Arts Curriculum Project Grant, Collaborative Learning Team Grant

Sarah Calhoun Foss, Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy, Collaborative Learning Team Grant

Terri Cecchine, La Honda STEAM Academy – Care for Our Earth Grant, Instructional Strategy Team Coach

Gregory Eisen, Cabrillo High School, Curriculum Project Grant, Collaborative Learning Team Grant

Bree Jansen, Lompoc High School, Collaborative Learning Team Grant

Jessica Kennedy, Clarence Ruth Elementary School, Care for Our Earth Grant

Christopher Ladwig, Cabrillo High School, Collaborative Learning Team Grant

Lori Leach, Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy – Care for Our Earth Grant

David McNamara, Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy, Collaborative Learning Team Grant

Brianna Montoya, Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy, Collaborative Learning Team Grant

Michelle Poquette, Cabrillo High School, Collaborative Learning Team Grant

Alyssa Prieto, Lompoc High School, Instructional Strategy Team Member Grant, Performing Arts Curriculum Project Grant, Collaborative Learning Team Grant

Sarah Santiago, Lompoc High School, Collaborative Learning Team Grant

Brittany Slagle, Clarence Ruth Elementary, Instructional Strategy Team Member Grant

Ebony Young, La Honda STEAM Academy, Instructional Strategy Team Member Grant

Kelsey Wellard, Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy, Collaborative Learning Team Grant

Lompoc Unified School District offers an outstanding educational experience for its more than 9,000 students. Its award-winning schools and programs, strong leaders, teachers, and staff serve Pre-Kindergarten through high school students living in the City of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Mesa Oaks, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and rural areas adjacent to these. The District offers a wide range of programs, including Career Technical Education, Advanced Placement, Dual Language Immersion, and support for multilingual students and students with special needs, as well as exceptional extracurricular opportunities, such as athletics and clubs.