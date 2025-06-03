City of Santa Barbara Fire Department Joins Santa Barbara County Regional Fire Communications Center to Strengthen Emergency Response

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 3, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department is pleased to announce its transition to the Santa Barbara County Regional Fire Communications Center, a collaborative move alongside other fire departments in the county’s operational area designed to enhance emergency response, timely communications and to improve public safety outcomes.

This transition represents a significant step forward in modernizing fire and EMS dispatch services, creating a more unified and efficient system that allows for real-time coordination and faster deployment of resources across jurisdictional boundaries.

“By moving to a regional communications model, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department is partnering with neighboring agencies to deliver the fastest, most effective response possible,” said Santa Barbara Fire Chief Chris Mailes. “The Santa Barbara County Regional Fire Communications Center ensures that when emergencies occur, the closest and most appropriate resources are dispatched—regardless of which agency they belong to.”

The Santa Barbara County Regional Fire Communications Center will serve multiple fire departments throughout the county, utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a dedicated team of fire and EMS communications specialists.

The joint effort reflects a shared commitment among regional fire service leaders to improve service delivery, promote fiscal efficiency, and provide the highest standard of public safety.

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department and its regional partners are expected to complete the transition within the next week, with no disruption to emergency services for the public.