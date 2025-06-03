Community Friends of Santa Barbara, Formerly Known as Assistance League of Santa Barbara,  Announces Tomi Sue Topinko as New President

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Community Friends of Santa Barbara, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that assists the Santa Barbara community through its 17 philanthropic programs, is pleased to announce the election of Tomi Sue Topinko as its new president. Tomi is a native Santa Barbarian who lived her entire life in Santa Barbara. In high school Tomi learned drafting and design which resulted to start her own business, CAD4U in 1993.

Tomi brings over 22 years of dedication and leadership experience to this role, having served in various Community Friends of Santa Barbara leadership positions.

Since joining Community Friends of Santa Barbara in 2009, Tomi has held numerous roles, including IT Pro, Web Master, Shop Chair, Chapter Liaison to Assisteens, Security Chair, Day Chair, Workroom Chair, and committee roles in Property, Fostering Friends, and Teen School Bell. Her expertise and passion have been invaluable to the Community Friends of Santa Barbara’s growth and success.

As president, Tomi will continue to build on the organization’s mission and vision, leveraging her extensive experience and leadership skills to drive progress and innovation with philanthropic programs throughout the county.

Community Friends of Santa Barbara is thrilled to have Tomi to lead 2025-2026.

Her dedication, expertise, and passion for Community Friends of Santa Barbara make her the ideal candidate to direct this organization into its next chapter.