Cox Charities Opens Its 2025 Community Grants Application Period in California

Santa Barbara, CA – June 2, 2025 – Cox Charities, the employee-funded philanthropic arm of Cox Communications, is once again opening the doors for community-focused nonprofits within its California service areas with the launch of its 2025 Community Grants. The application period runs through June 30, 2025.

Grants ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 are available to 501(c)(3) nonprofits in Santa Barbara whose programs align with Cox Charities’ key focus areas:

Conservation and Sustainability— Projects or programs promoting positive environmental change.

K-12 STEAM Education—Projects or programs offering beyond-the-classroom learning in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

Affordable Housing and Food Insecurity—Projects or programs connecting families with essential food and shelter services.

Since its founding in 1996, Cox Charities has allocated more than $25 million to our local communities across 22 markets nationally through grants to nonprofit organizations, scholarships, and support for initiatives that enhance the quality of life within our service areas. Funded entirely by the generous contributions of Cox employees, 100% of every dollar is directly reinvested into the communities we serve.

“Santa Barbara is a unique, close-knit, and resilient community. The Cox Santa Barbara team is proud to be part of and invest in this incredible community we call home,” said Kirsten McLaughlin, Santa Barbara Market Vice President. “Through Cox Charities, we’re honored to support the hardworking nonprofits that reflect and embody the spirit of this region. Their work makes a meaningful difference in our community, and we’re thrilled to amplify their impact.”

Santa Barbara employees play a vital role in the grantmaking process, from funding the grants with their generous donations to recommending and selecting recipients.

In 2024, Cox Charities awarded $10,000 in grants to two of Santa Barbara’s vital nonprofits: The Carpinteria Children’s Project and Hillside Santa Barbara. Other past recipients include Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Los Padres Forest Association, and the Goleta Education Foundation, among others.

To learn more about the Community Grants program and to apply, please visit http://www.coxcharitieswest.org/community-grants.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.