Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – This year, Santa Barbara is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the earthquake that changed the course of the city’s history. Early in the morning of June 29, 1925, a powerful earthquake shook the area, toppling chimneys, damaging or destroying 74 downtown buildings, and claiming eleven lives. That summer, much of the population slept outdoors as aftershocks continued to rock the city. During this time, city leaders began the task of reimagining and rebuilding from the wreckage. Out of the rubble rose a new Santa Barbara with the headline, “Spanish Architecture to Rise from Ruins.”

The Santa Barbara Conservancy began meetings, leading to the formation of the EQ25 Alliance and the EQ25 Steering Committee to promote the commemoration of the earthquake anniversary. Local nonprofits, businesses, government agencies, and residents of Santa Barbara are working together to organize public events and exhibits to commemorate, educate, and prepare the community to better understand the significance of this historic event.

As we approach the 100th anniversary of the 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake, a robust lineup of events and community collaborations is coming together to mark this historic milestone. We’re pleased to share a comprehensive calendar of programming surrounding the Centennial Season—featuring exhibitions, talks, performances, and educational offerings that reflect on the past and look toward the future. At the heart of this commemoration is The Great Quake, a major public event taking place on State Street on Saturday, June 28. This vibrant celebration will bring together local organizations, artists, historians, and community members for a day of reflection, resilience, and remembrance. The following day, on June 29—the actual anniversary of the 1925 quake—an ecumenical service will be held, offering a space for collective honoring and spiritual reflection. Together, these events form the cornerstone of a season-long tribute to Santa Barbara’s enduring spirit. Here is a comprehensive list of the currently scheduled upcoming events, when they are, and where to find them.

Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Walking Tour

Date: Every Sunday at 10 AM

Location: 40 E Anapamu St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Step back in time and experience the architecture of downtown Santa Barbara as it was reborn after the 1925 earthquake. Stroll through historic paseos and along State Street as we discover the Spanish Colonial Revival buildings that emerged in its wake. Experience public art, hidden courtyards, histories of the Arlington and Granada theaters and other architectural delights. Whether you’re a history buff or an architecture lover, this tour offers a fascinating glimpse into the city’s resilience and beauty. Reserve your spot today! Reservations can be made online.

The tour begins at the Downtown Public Library courtyard. A $20/person donation is suggested.

Tours are every Sunday at 10:00 am, beginning May 4, 2025.

1925 Earthquake Exhibit

Date: Now – July 6, 2025

Location: 136 E De La Guerra St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum will be hosting an exhibition about the 1925 earthquake. They’ll feature historic images from their Gledhill Library and related earthquake artifacts.

Art Gallery of the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara

Date: May 31 – August 9, 2025

Location: Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara

229 E Victoria St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Art is a way to confront what scares and scars us. Local artist Marcia Rickard creates a body of work that addresses the human tragedy caused by the physical destruction of home, be it Aleppo, Ukraine, Gaza, Los Angeles—or Santa Barbara. The title of this exhibition comes from the Rolling Stones song Gimme Shelter. As the song reminds us, natural disasters—storms, fire, floods—threaten our lives and the structures that shelter us.

1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake: Stories and Lives Remembered Exhibit

Date: Now – June 29, 2025

Location: Sahyun Genealogical Library, 316 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will host a physical exhibit at the Sahyun Genealogical Library commemorating the 1925 earthquake that shook up the city of Santa Barbara and beyond through family recollections. These recollections include written accounts and photographs of that day, the aftermath from days of aftershocks and recovery efforts, to new City ordinances and committees created. The exhibit is open and free to the public during the Library’s open hours.

Times: Tuesdays* and Thursdays: 10am-4pm

Sundays**: 1-4pm, and June 21 from 1-4pm

*First Tuesdays will be open 10am-8pm

**Sahyun Library will be closed June 15 in observance of Father’s Day.

Lobby Display at the Santa Barbara Public Library

Date: Now – June 30, 2025

Location: 40 E. Anapamu St. Santa Barbara CA 93101

Santa Barbara Public Library – EQ25 will display materials – press clippings and photographs – produced following the 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake and during the period of reconstruction and transformation of the city.

City to Rise Again On Ruins: Edson Smith Photo Collection – Images of the 1925 Earthquake at the Santa Barbara Public Library

Date: Now – June 30, 2025

Location: 40 E. Anapamu St. Santa Barbara CA 93101

The Santa Barbara Central Library will host a special exhibition in the East Faulkner Gallery of historical photographs from the Edson Smith Photo Collection showing the aftermath of the 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake.

1925: Huguette Remembers the Earthquake

Date: Now – July 1, 2025

Location: 1407 East Cabrillo Boulevard, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Santa Barbara earthquake, Bellosguardo is featuring a pop-up exhibition by the Santa Barbara Historical Museum that includes a recording of Huguette Clark—the last owner of the estate—describing the destruction she witnessed. Reservations are required and part of all regularly scheduled tours from June 1 to July 1, 2025.

For more information visit Bellosguardo.org.

Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Lecture Series

Pearl Chase: The Woman Who Helped Shape Our City, Part One

Date: June 5, 2025 at 6:00 pm

Location: Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Gallery ,

229 E. Victoria Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101



The author of A String of Pearls: Pearl Chase of Santa Barbara will join us for two special presentations that will offer insights about how this iconic figure helped shape the City of Santa Barbara before and after the 1925 Earthquake.

Part I: From her upbringing in Boston to her experiences in the San Francisco Earthquake to the establishment of the Community Arts Association. Within the CAA, a Plans and Planting Committee was created which campaigned to increase public awareness and appreciation for architectural quality and integrity. Plans and Planting was a major force behind the movement to design buildings in the Spanish Colonial Revival style and give Santa Barbara a unified architectural look.

Historic photos, anecdotes, and Pearl’s own words will add to your understanding of the leadership role of this extraordinary woman in the creation of the myths and magic of Santa Barbara that continues to this day.

Get tickets online to reserve your spot.

Seismic Legacy: How the 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake Transformed Our City and State

Date: June 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Location: M Special Brewing Company, 634 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

The show will feature Sandy Seale, presenting “Seismic Legacy: How the 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake Transformed Our City and State,” as well as Andy Howell and Emily Mann-Nicholas with a fun overview of Astronomy in the News.

NASA Hubble posters will be given free to anyone wearing an astronomy image and to anyone who asks a question of the speakers.

This event is featured on the Las Cumbres Observatory website.

Science Pub: The 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake

Date: June 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM

Location: At Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, 18 E. Ortega Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Join engineering geologist Larry D. Gurrola, Ph.D., P.G., C.E.G. at Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant for a captivating talk about the Santa Barbara earthquake and its lasting impact. He’ll share what geologists have learned over the past 100 years, how local faults shaped the landscape, and what “The Big One” could mean for Santa Barbara. This fun, friendly, and free event is part of the Science Pub series, held on the second Monday of each month, and the EQ25 Alliance’s centennial commemoration.

Dr. Gurrola’s research focuses on fault, landslide, and forensic studies, with work spanning the San Andreas fault and Santa Barbara’s coastline. No tickets or reservations are required—just arrive early to grab a seat, enjoy food and drinks, and buy a raffle ticket to support science education and win Museum swag.

Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Lecture Series

Pearl Chase: The Woman Who Helped Shape Our City, Part Two

Date: June 12, 2025 at 6:00 pm

Location: Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Gallery ,

229 E. Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

The author of A String of Pearls: Pearl Chase of Santa Barbara will join us for two special presentations that will offer insights about how this iconic figure helped shape the City of Santa Barbara before and after the 1925 Earthquake.

Part II: How Pearl worked with Bernhard Hoffmann immediately after the Earthquake and carried on his work through the Plans and Planting organization after he left Santa Barbara.

Historic photos, anecdotes, and Pearl’s own words will add to your understanding of the leadership role of this extraordinary woman in the creation of the myths and magic of Santa Barbara that continues to this day.

Get tickets online to reserve your spot.

Stories of Survival From the Great Earthquake

Date: June 18, 2025 at 5:30 pm

Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum

136 E. De La Guerra St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Join historian Betsy J. Green for a talk about our community’s response to the 1925 earthquake as she thoughtfully shares stories of survival and resilience that ultimately led to a rebirth of our city.

Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Lecture Series

Why Buildings Fell: The 1925 Santa Barbara Earthquake

Date: June 19, 2025 at 6:00 pm

Location: Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Gallery,

229 E. Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Join us for an eye-opening lecture on why buildings fell during the 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake. Using simple, everyday language, and historic photographs local structural engineers, Sage Shingle S.E. and Jasper Jacobs S.E. of T&S Structural Engineers, will evaluate the key reasons why many downtown structures collapsed—and what lessons we’ve learned since.

Whether you’re a history buff or just curious about earthquake safety, this talk will give you valuable insights into how buildings stand (or fall) when the ground shakes. Don’t miss this fascinating look at Santa Barbara’s past and how it shaped the city we know today.



Get tickets to reserve your spot.

Santa Barbara Earthquake Centennial Evening Walking Tours

Date: June 23 – June 27, 2025

Location: 40 E Anapamu St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara will be conducting the popular Domingo walking tour every evening beginning at 6:00pm. Step back in time and experience the architecture of downtown Santa Barbara as it was reborn after the 1925 earthquake. Stroll through historic paseos and along State Street as we discover the Spanish Colonial Revival buildings that emerged in its wake. Experience public art, hidden courtyards, histories of the Arlington and Granada theaters and other architectural delights. Whether you’re a history buff or an architecture lover, this tour offers a fascinating glimpse into the city’s resilience and beauty. Reserve your spot today!

Tour begins at Downtown Public Library courtyard. A $20/person donation is suggested.

Every evening – Monday, June 23 through Friday, June 27 at 6:00 pm.

1925 Earthquake History Downtown Walking Tour: A Walking Tour by Neal Graffy

Date: June 25, 2025 at 5:30 PM

Location: 136 East De la Guerra Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Join us for a walking tour that will lead you to the sites of buildings that crumbled, rescues and recovery, and resilient structures that inspired the city’s iconic Spanish Colonial Revival style. Discover how Santa Barbara transformed tragedy into opportunity—and how the quake reshaped not just the skyline, but the spirit of the community.

The tour will begin with a glass of wine at the Museum.

Buy tickets online to reserve your spot.

Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Lecture Series

The Earthquake Survivors Speak

Date: June 26, 2025 at 6:00 pm

Location: Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Gallery ,

229 E. Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101



Buy tickets online to reserve your spot.

The earthquake that hit Santa Barbara on the morning of June 29, 1925 killed 11 people. For those who survived, it was a day they would never forget. What was it like to be shaken awake at 6:42 in the morning? People in hotels were thrown out of their beds and staggered down the stairs. Families in homes stumbled through items that had fallen on the floor and ran outside. People on the streets and sidewalks dodged the debris raining down. But although the buildings downtown fell apart, the people pulled together and helped each other. After a cup of strong coffee and some breakfast provided by volunteers in De la Guerra Plaza or Alameda Park, people began to think about rebuilding Santa Barbara in a style that would be envied by other cities.

Historian and author Betsy J. Green will share some of the stories told by the earthquake survivors and their descendants. Copies of her latest book, Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1925, will be available.

Pearl Chase Society: Kellam de Forest Speaker Series

Santa Barbara Visionaries: Bernhard and Irene Hoffman

Date: June 27, 2025 at 5:30 PM

Location: Alhecama Theatre

215a E Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

This lecture will introduce Bernhard and Irene Hoffmann and their role in the pre- and post-earthquake Spanish Colonial Revival Style architecture along with Pearl Chase.

Earthquakes at the Old Mission: 1925 Was Not the First!

Date: June 27, 2025 at 6:00 PM

Location: Santa Barbara Mission Archive Library

2201 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Robert Hoover, emeritus professor at Cal Poly SLO, & Tina Foss, emeritus director of the Old Mission.

join a select group of those interested in an informative conversation with experts who will first share from a vast store of knowledge, then engage with those present in a lively give & take.

Centennial Anniversary Weekend

Date: June 28 – 29, 2025

Location: Downtown Santa Barbara, CA 93101

The Great Quake Centennial Commemoration, June 28th, 12-4 PM, will include a street festival and commemoration on the 1100 Block of State Street. Enjoy live entertainment, educational exhibits, interactive displays, hands-on workshops, and themed surprises.

The EQ25 Day of Remembrance, June 29th, is a memorial event including the unveiling of a plaque and a ceremony at the Santa Barbara Mission. At noon, church bells across the city will toll 11 times in remembrance of the lives lost.

1925 Earthquake EQ25 Symposium

Date: June 29, 2025

Location: 33 E. Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara 93101

Join the American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara on June 29, 2025, at the Lobero Theatre for Santa Barbara 1925 Earthquake, Then and Now, a 90-minute symposium exploring the historical, architectural, and cultural impacts of the 1925 earthquake. Moderated by Robert L. Ooley, FAIA, the event features a panel of experts discussing the emergence of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, seismic safety advancements, and urban planning changes. A post-event reception with light refreshments will follow.

Casa del Herrero Centennial Community Day

Date: June 29, 2025

Location: 1387 E. Valley Road, Santa Barbara, California, 93108

On the morning of June 29, 1925, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake devastated downtown Santa Barbara, yet Casa del Herrero remained untouched, allowing George Fox Steedman to move in that very day. Now celebrating its 100th anniversary, the estate has withstood a century of natural disasters, showcasing the architectural mastery of Lutah Maria Riggs, George Washington Smith, and landscape architect Ralph T. Stevens. Join us for a special celebration with three 2-hour sessions of activities, mini-tours of the home and workshop, and exploration of the grounds:

Session 1: 10 AM–12 PM

Session 2: 12:30 PM–2:30 PM

Session 3: 3 PM–5 PM

Bring your family and friends to discover the “Hearst Castle of Montecito”! Purchase tickets here.

Santa Barbara 1925-2025: A Portrait in Maps

Date: September 2025

Location: Casa De La Guerra, 15 E. De La Guerra St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Looking at maps is an excellent way to understand what makes Santa Barbara special. A map is a portrait of a place. Different types of maps describe different aspects of a place: the natural environment, the urban environment, the history and culture of a place. Maps can describe what exists now, what existed once, and what could exist in the future. Maps tell stories. This exhibition tells the story of Santa Barbara since the 1925 earthquake using a variety of maps.

For more information and event updates, please visit eq25.org.